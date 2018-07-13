The Management of Jabi Motor Park, Abuja, says it is partnering with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the campaign against illegal drug consumption by commercial drivers in the FCT.

The Vice Chairman of the Taxi Branch of the park, Mr Lawrence Fadipe, disclosed this in an interview on Friday in Abuja.

“The agency has been helping us in the motor park in the campaign against drug abuse by organising seminars to educate drivers on the dangers of the menace.

“Recently, we held a sensitisation programme to that effect and it was conducted by the NDLEA

“We call on NDLEA whenever we come across people indulging in such act within the park.

“A lot of people troop into the park every day. We have people that buy and sell things within the park and we cannot categorically say they do not indulge in the act,” he said.

He said that the NDLEA also called on the park`s management whenever they had information on any of the park’s drivers.

“We do not allow sale of alcohol and illegal drugs within the park,” Fadipe said.

He said that the management would continue to ensure that prohibited substances were not brought to the park or any place nearby.

“I remember the first agenda of the President of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) when he assumed office was to check thuggery and drug abuse among commercial drivers.

“Till this moment, he sings it to the ears of the drivers and he does not intend to stop there as he will continue to preach it to the commercial drivers all over the country.

Fadipe said that impatience and carelessness of the drivers were among the major causes of road accidents.

“Our believe is that some of the drivers are not careful and patient enough when driving and this attitude usually results in road accidents,” he said.

The vice chairman advised commercial drivers in the FCT to continue to cooperate and support their leaders. (NAN)