Jaafar’s social media campaign raises N5m for old Hausa music artiste

A social media influencer and investigative journalist, Jaafar Jaafar, has raised tesm of N5,006,222, for a renowned Hausa music artiste, Magajiya Dambatta.

Jaafar, the publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Daily Nigerian, an online newspaper, used his Facebook account to raise awareness on the plight of the 82-year old unsung heroine, who is now blind.

Raising the amount towards her rehabilitation by use of his Social media accounts, Jaffar said about 576 spirited philanthropists and individuals donated various sums to an account opened to the aged Dambatta, where he got the amount in two weeks.

Speaking at the launch of Penlight Centre for New Media and Innovation at PRNigeria Centre in Kano, the Editor-in-Chief said the gesture signified the power of social media in mobilization and positive causes.

Dambatta, who now resides in a village in Makoda local government area of Kano, was a popular artiste who produced numerous advocacy songs in the 1970s.

The songs were on importance of education, good moral values and child upbringing, as well as condemn social vices of the time.

She has been blind and presently beg for money to survive.

Jaafar led three other spirited philanthropists on Monday to pay a sympathy visit to the renowned female Hausa artiste in her country home.

The Daily Nigerian publisher said they assessed and interviewed members of her family, neighbours and community leaders on the best way to manage the intervention.

Jaafar on his Facebook time-line wrote: “After the team (Musa Abdullahi Sufi, Ibrahim Sanyi-Sanyi, Munzali Hausawa and myself) briefed her on the successful fundraiser. She thanked us and all the people who donated for her cause. She also assured us that she will quit begging henceforth.

“Dr Kabir Abdussalam examined her and advised further review of her eye condition. She will be taken to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital for detailed medical examination and laboratory workup in the first week of January 2020.

“Subsequent management will be based on findings from above. We have already directed an agent in the village to scout around for a plot of land or a house for sale.

“Substantial amount of the money raised will be channelled for either building a new house or buying a house for her.”

Jafar also explained that they have planned for a three years payment of allowances to cater for her food, cloth, healthcare and other daily needs on monthly, quarterly or as the need arises.

With reports by PRNigeria