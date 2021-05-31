Ize-Iyamu congratulates Gov Obaseki over Supreme Court verdict

 Chief Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2020 Governorship Election in Edo on Monday congratulated Gov. Godwin Obaseki, on his at the Supreme Court.Ize-Iyamu in a letter to the governor said that the  Friday’s judgment of the apex court has put an end to the series of litigations on the governorship poll that returned Obaseki for second term.The APC candidate in the letter, asked Obaseki to accept his congratulatory message all the cases were over.

 “For the records, Your Excellency, your supporters had instituted 13 different pre-election cases against my deputy and I; all seeking to disqualify us from participating in the election.“On part, party, the APC had case against Your Excellency and your party.“We also deliberately did go to the Elections Tribunal, because we did have issues but because we felt was better to allow you face the job at hand, moreso as party at the level had congratulated you.“We are happy that all these cases have come to an end. Now that all over, please accept my congratulations,” he said.

The APC gubernatorial flagbearer, however, appealed to the governor to consider the issue of 14 constituencies, which are without representation at the state House of Assembly 2019.He said though the matter in court, the governor was in a vantage position to consider an out-of-court of the issue, in the overall interest of state.“Having said that, I want to appeal to you to kindly consider the pertinent issues of  the 14 constituencies, including the two in your local government – Oredo and the two in your deputy’s local government – Etsako West, that are presently without representation at the Assembly.“Though the matter in court, you are in a vantage position to consider an out-of-court of the issue, in the overall interest of our state.“Your Excellency would also well to intervene in the issue of elected Local Government Chairmen, Vice-chairmen, Councilors and Supervisory Councillors, who sometime ago, were suspended and removed from office.

“Our appeal that you consider paying them their entitlements now late for them to return to their offices.“This can also be through the out of court .“Your Excellency, for us in the APC, as the opposition party in the state, we have a duty to ensure that your government does the right thing always,” the Ize-Iyamu’s letter stated.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) that the Supreme Court had on Friday dismissed the certificate forgery suit filed against Obaseki by the APC and its co-appelant for lacking in merit.(NAN)

