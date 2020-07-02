Ize-Iyamu canvasses violence-free election, felicitates with Obaseki at 63

Share the news













Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the All Progressives Party (APC) governorship candidate in Edo, on Thursday, called for violence-free campaigns, ahead of the Sept. 19 election.

He also felicitated with Gov. Godwin Obaseki on his 63rd birthday.



Ize-Iyamu in a statement made available in Benin, wished Obaseki God’s abundant blessings on his new age.

“By divine coincidence, we will be contesting again on different political platforms for the opportunity to lead our people and serve the state as governor.

“God appears to have arranged musical chairs for both of us, bringing me to APC, which I helped to form and under which you contested in 2016, and taking you to PDP, where I previously contested and where you have now expressed your preference.

“Let the will of God be done and I want to assure you that my wish is that we have campaigns devoid of rancour and violence.

“Edo people need a governor that will help to unify the state, douse the political tension and focus completely on the development of the state.

“As leaders, you and I, including other aspirants, have the opportunity and responsibility to make things better and ensure that our contest is marked by democratic values that drive high standards of behaviour,” he said. (NAN)

