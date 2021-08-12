IYD: Sen. Gyang urges youths to engage in agriculture, agribusiness

Sen. Istifanus Gyang (PDP, Plateau North), urged youths to actively participate in agriculture and agri-business to to become a force to reckon with in the global food chain and achieve .

Gyang gave the advice in a statement issued by his Personal Assistant on Media and Protocol, Mr Musa Ashoms, and made available to the News Agency of (NAN) on Thursday in .The joined the global community to celebrate and identify with youths on this year’s International Youth Day (IYD) marked on Aug. 12.He acknowledged that the IYD was designated by the United Nations as an awareness day to draw the world’s attention only to youth related issues but to mainstream the youth as critical stakeholders and contributors to the attainment of solutions to global challenges.“

One such global challenge is the need to attain sustainable and equitable food systems and .“That is why the theme for 2021 IYD celebration ‘Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health’ is apt,” he said.Sen. Gyang, however, expressed sadness that  while the world was focusing on , grown farm crops being criminally by assailants in host communities of Plateau North.

According to him, such act along with the insecurity across the country posed a serious threat to thereby sabotaging the attainment of the global objective.The said that he believes in the potential of Plateau and indeed Nigerian youths and urged them to develop and deploy their talents through education, skills acquisition, innovation and creativity only for self actualisation but for the benefit of humanity. (NAN)

