IYD: FCTA places high premium on youth development – Mahmoud

Dr Mariya Mahmoud, Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), says FCT Administration is committed to youth development for sustainable development.

By Philip Yatai

Dr Mariya Mahmoud, Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), says FCT Administration is committed to youth development for sustainable development.

Mahmoud stated this in Abuja on Monday, in her message to the youths in commemoration of the 2024 International Youth Day.

She explained that the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, had secured President Bola Tinubu’s approval for the creation of the Youth Development Secretariat with a youth as its Mandate Secretary.

This, according to her, demonstrated the Wike-led FCT Administration’s commitment to youth empowerment and development in line with Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

Identifying the youth as a catalyst for sustainable development, the minister called on stakeholders to join hands with the FCT Administration to develop the potential of the youths for maximum results.

This, she said, could be done through the provisions of quality education, recreation/sporting facilities and implementation of youth empowerment programmes.

“Let us all get the youths seriously involved in the task of nation building and socio economic development, because when you build the youth you are building the nation.

“The FCT Administration recognises the fatality of paying lip service to matters relating to the advancement and development of the youth.

“The administration will, therefore, continue to rekindle the hope of its youths for a secured future,” she said.

The minister, however, charged the youths to always embrace dialogue instead of confrontation when engaging the government.

According to her, dialogue promotes mutual understanding, and serves as an effective tool in crisis management.

She said that the theme of the 2024 IYD, “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development” emphasised the role of digital technology in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The campaign aims to put a spotlight on digital initiatives and solutions led by youth and those that engage them.

“Through their digital networks they are not just connecting to millions of people, but bringing social change and benefiting the disadvantaged in society,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the International Youth Day is being observed every Aug. 12, to draw the attention of governments and other stakeholders to youths’ related issues. (NAN)