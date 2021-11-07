IYC solicits Govts’ support in unraveling killers of kinsman

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Western Zone, has solicited the assistance of the Federal and Delta state Governments in unraveling the alleged killers of their kinsman, Pastor Sylvester Yerinbede.

This is contained in a statement in Benin on Sunday, issued by Olu-Derimon Omaghomi, Secretary, IYC, Western Zone, comprising Edo, Delta and Ondo states.

Yerinbede, an indigene of Ogbe-Ijoh, was allegedly murdered on the Aladja portion of a disputed land between Ogbe-Ijoh, in Warri South-West Local Government Area, and Aladja in Udu Local Government Area of Delta.

Omaghomi explained that the two communities have been in dispute over a parcel of land which has claimed several lives due to the age-long dispute.

He said that the alleged killing of Yerinbede is the latest, adding that in spite of the development, which happened more than a week now, no arrest has been made.

He added that the alleged manner and location where the deceased was allegedly brutalised and his eventual death, had already heightened tension in the Ogbe-Ijaw axis.

He therefore called on the Federal Government, the Delta Government as well as the Nigerian Police to fish out the culprits responsible for the act.

He added that the Ijaw nation would wait until those who perpetrated the distasteful act were brought to the arena of justice. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...