Iyan Zazzau Abbas rewards Aminu Ramalan’s loyalty with royalty, turbans him as Turaki

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, who is also the Iya of Zazzau, has conferred the traditional title of Turaki on his long-standing friend and ally, Aminu Ramalan.

Mr Tajudeen, a kingmaker in the Zazzau Emirate, conferred the title on Mr Ramadan alongside many others on Wednesday during a ceremony in Zaria, Kaduna state.

Performing the ceremony, Mr Tajudeen extolled the title holders to be good ambassadors of the Emirate, urging them to work hard towards developing the Emirate and the state as a whole.

Expressing his appreciation shortly after the ceremony, Mr Ramalan, who is the Speaker’s Special Assistant on Project Monitoring and Evaluation, said the turbanning was a morale booster for him.

He, therefore , promised to do everything humanly possible to safeguard the title and uphold the integrity of the Emirate.

“I have always identified myself with the dreams and aspirations of the Iya and I will continue to work towards ensuring that he actualizes them.

“This recognition is a call to action for me, and I ready and willing to give my all for the development of the Emirate,” Mr Ramalan vowed.

Also speaking, a close associate of the newly installed Turaki, Kabir Maiyaki, said: “Aminu Ramalan deserves this recognition, especially having been close associate of the Speaker for over three decades ago.

“Speaker Abbas has known Aminu Ramalan as an honest, straightforward and industrious human being.”