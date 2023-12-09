Iyaloja-elect promises to turn Ikorodu to market hub

Mrs Busola Isikalu, the new Iyaloja, Ikorodu Division, has promised to make the community a market hub for economic activities where towns and communities around can buy whatever they desire.

Isikalu made the promise during her appointment as the new Iyaloja at the palace of Ayangburen of Ikorodu, His Royal Majesty, Oba Kabir Shotobi, Ikorodu, on Saturday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former Iyaloja of Ikorodu, Alhaja Taofikat Allison, died in July and was buried on July 2, 2023.

“I don’t know how to describe it because I don’t really know what is going on in my mind, but I return all the glory to God.

“My plan is to make Ikorodu a hub of marketing activities and a centre where communities around can buy anything instead of going else where,” she said.

Isikalu enjoined market women and men in the area to embrace unity environment would relatively peaceful in order to enhance their businesses.

“I appreciate my co-contestants and appeal to them to make the development of our market a priority,” she said.

Earlier, His Majesty, Oba Shotobi, said the position of Iyaloja General had been in a vacuum since the death of the former Iyaoloja and the Ayangburen in-Council thought about having another person to fill the gap.

Shotobi noted that eight candidates contested for the position before the committee settled for Isikalu.

He, however, appreciated all the stakeholders who participated in the screening exercise.

“We lost Iyaloja general and I thought we shouldn’t have a vacuum, so I thought there is a need to have another one.

“The Ayangburen in-Council held meeting and informed all market women who presented eight candidates for the post.

“After being screened to four, review panel sat again and came up with a candidate that is brought to me and I ratified her in the presence of others and they gave their blessing,” Ayangburen said.

The traditional leader said the role and mission of the new Iyaoloja was part of the criteria used for screening.

“I can see she wants to put Ikorodu in high pedestrian in terms of market development,” he said.

Also, Mr Ayodele Elesho, former Commissioner for Information, Lagos State, appealed to other contestants who lost out to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship and work together for the betterment of Ikorodu.

Elesho said the screening committee who were senior citizens of high profile with integrity from different walks of life were not biased in their judgement and selection and encourage them to work in unity.

NAN reports that certificate of office was issued by the Ayangburen In-Council to the new Iyaloja. (NAN)

By Adepote Arowojobe

