Iyabo Masha gets international appointment as Director of G-24 Secretariat

The Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four on International Monetary Affairs and Development (G24) has announced the appointment of Dr Iyabo Masha as the Director of the G-24, following an extensive recruitment process.

The G-24 added that Masha, who was appointed on February 24, will succeed the outgoing director, Ms. Marilou Uy.



The international organization stated this in a statement issued in Washington DC on Friday and made available to journalists on Sunday.



It is instructive to note that Marsha is the first African to occupy the prestigious position.

According to G-24 Secretariat, Masha is bringing to the position, a wide range of policy, operational, and research experience at global and national levels, all of which align with the mission of the G-24.



“In that role, she provided leadership to the Council’s work on global economic spillovers, macroeconomic and sustainable development policies.



“Prior to that, she worked on a range of countries at the International Monetary Fund, Washington DC, negotiating IMF lending programs and developing non-program policies for emerging market and low-income economies in Africa and Asia. “She also served as IMF Resident Representative for Sierra Leone. Dr. Masha joined IMF from the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2003, where she led the Research Department’s annual monetary program.



“She has authored and contributed to several publications, and she speaks regularly to diverse audiences on topical issues.”



Established in 1971, the Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four on International Monetary Affairs and Development (G-24) was established in 1971 as a representative grouping of developing countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean.



The purpose of the Group is to coordinate the position of developing countries on monetary and development issues, particularly issues on the agendas of the International Monetary and Financial Committee and the Development Committee, and to represent the views of the Group in relevant international fora. Ministers of Finance and their deputies represent member countries on the Board of Governors, and the permanent secretariat is based in Washington DC. The executive arm of the Board of Governors for 2022 / 2023 is chaired by Adama Coulibaly, Minister of Finance, Côte d’Ivoire, with Benjamin E. Diokno, Secretary of Finance, Philippines, and Sergio Tomás Massa, Minister of the Economy, Argentina, as First and Second vice-chairs, respectively.