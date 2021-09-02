Iwuanyawu, former PDP BoT member retires from active politics

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyawu, a former Board of Trustees (BoT) member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has retired from active politics.
Iwuanyawu, a front line politician in the South East, disclosed this in Owerri at a news conference on Thursday, saying he was quitting after 43 years in active politics.
He said the country’s security intelegence should immediately profile Nigerians supporting invaders and declare them sabortuers.
Iwuanyawu advised the Government not to romance the issue of insecurity as it has become a emergency.


“Those attacking Nigerians are majorly invaders, I wonder why Nigerian intelegence cannot profile those we call unknown gunmen.
“This is the right time for the government to establish state police, Nigerian problem cannot end without restructuring and state police,” he said.


He said the government should also enact a law empowering state governments to acquire arms and take absolute control of security in their states.
“It’s very laughable for any governor to advise the people to defend themselves against invaders.


“It is not possible to fight invaders operating automatic rifles a den gun, so state governors must be allowed to take over the security in their various states,” he said.
On restructuring, Iwuanyawu said Nigerian economy would continue to experience setback if the country was not restructured.


He said proper restructuring, governors will develop their states at their pace, which he said would guarantee rapid development. (NAN)

