Iwo Road Crisis: Police parade 3 suspects in Ibadan

Police Command Oyo State on Monday paraded three men arrested connection with Iwo Road clash between officials of state Park Management System (PMS) and phone traders area.

would be recalled that clash between park managers and phone sellers claimed two lives on Wednesday at Iwo road area of Ibadan.

The Commissioner of Police the state, Ngozi Onadeko, while briefing newsmen on Monday at the command’s Headquarters Ibadan, said that the suspects were linked with the Iwo road crisis.

“We are parading these suspects for involvement the crisis that happened Iwo road last week Wednesday.

“These three people were arrested and paraded due to involvement in the crisis that happened on Wednesday at Iwo road.

“Though, investigation is still ongoing, I will continue to update you about what we get from the investigation, and that is basically what is going on now,” Onadeko said.

Speaking about the incessant killings in Ibadan and the command’s efforts in curbing , Onadeko said that more tactical teams and policemen have been drafted to ensure safety of residents of the state.

She pleaded for the support of the in providing credible informations that would assist the police in its duty, saying the perpetrators lived with the in the community.

“We are still having this incessant attacks of Okada riders, and continued to put more policemen on the road.

“We are doing more than enough of police visibility and intelligent , we need the support of the ,” Onadeko said.

In an , one of the suspects who confirmed that he was member of PMS officers in Iwo road, said that he was not involved in the crisis. (NAN)

