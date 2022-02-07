Iwo Chamber of Commerce: Dada, Kudaisi, Rasheed elected President, 1st and 2nd Deputy President

Foremost industrialist and leading agriculturist, Olusegun O. Dada has been elected President of Iwo Chamber of Commerce and Industry at its meeting held this weekend.

Others officers elected alongside Mr Dada are Mr Kudaisi Ismaila (Esq) as First Deputy President and Mr Olawale Rasheed, ACCI Council member and Executive Director of ACCI Policy Centre as Second Deputy President.

The meeting also approved the election of nine Vice Presidents namely Senator Adelere Oriolowo as First Vice President, Alhaji Mokanju Musibau FCA as Second Vice President, Professor Waheed Hassan as Third Vice President, Otunba Jire Ayinla as Fourth Vice President, Akogun Olaposi Adiatu as Fifth Vice President, Adebayo Lasisi PhD, FCA as Sixth Vice President, Mr Kabiru Adisa FCA as Seventh Vice President, Princess Funmi Lamuye as Eighth Vice President, Mr Lanre Omotayo PhD as Ninth Vice President.

Speaking after the meeting, the inaugural President of the Chamber, Mr Dada described the newly formed Chamber as “an historical development in the history of Iwoland”, pledging to devote his time and energy to build the chamber in line with best practices.

“Our leadership will embark on aggressive membership drive to ensure growth and development of the Chamber. As an association committed to the promotion of commerce and trade, we will offer services that will show value for membership. Our plan includes making Iwoland a major business hub by leveraging on our closeness to two capital cities namely Ibadan and Osogbo.

” Within this year, our leadership will organise the maiden edition of Iwo International Trade Fair to feature local, national and international businesses. The trade fair will accelerate business and trade and provide trade and business exchanges. We will soon issue details of the programme for the trade fair”, Dada said.

Iwo Chamber of Commerce and Industry was registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission in early 2021 and has since commenced operations within Iwo, Osun state in South Western Nigeria.

