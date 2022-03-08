IWD: Women’s role in nation building inevitable, says Gov. Uzodimma

By Victor Nwachukwu

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has congratulated women in Nigeria and all over the world on the occasion of this year’s International Women’s Day, describing their role in nation building as inevitable.

This is contained in a release signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachuku, and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Monday.The governor admonished women not to lose hope in their resolve to contribute towards the development of the Nigerian and global society despite all odds.He commended the womenfolk for all their labour of love for the family and society at large through hard work, prayers, and other activities that help to shape the society.

“As you mark another year to assess your role in our society, I love to commend you for all you do to make our complex society a better place for all to live.“I also join all people of goodwill in celebrating you for all your care and all you do to maintain the balance that the human society requires,” he said.Uzodimma added that he appreciated and understood the multi-dimensional role of women in the society, hence his appointment of women into elevated offices in his Shared Prosperity administration in Imo.He restated his resolve to remain women-friendly and supportive of them in all their activities that would impact positively on society, acknowledging the truth in the saying, “train a woman, you train a nation”

.He, however, regretted that there are still some encumbrances on the way of the womenfolk realising their full potentials and advised them not be discouraged by such challenges.He also used the occasion to thank his wife, Barr.

Chioma Uzodimma, for devoting her time, energy and resources to better the lots of women in Imo, particularly the needy, through diverse empowerment and training programmes.

According to the Governor, this year’s International Women’s Day also presents the women with the opportunity to pray for the peace, unity and development of the society.

He expressed the hope that with the role of women in society, daunting insecurity occasioned by kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery; political instability, economic meltdown and war drums threatening globe peace and stability would be overcome. (NAN)

