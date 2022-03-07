IWD: UNFPA partners association in gender parity advocacy

By Uchenna Ugwu

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) in partnership with Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), among other groups in Ebonyi, on Monday, called for gender equality for women.

The groups made the call in separate speeches to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD) with the theme: “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow.”

IWD is a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8 to commemorate the cultural, political and socioeconomic achievements of women around the globe.

Mr Benedict Essong, the UNFPA Project Officer, said that the importance of the IWD was to celebrate the achievements of women and build a sustainable future for them.

He added that “we are pushing for gender equality and today’s activity is to commemorate and celebrate the achievements of women and remind them that in an equal society, their rights are also human rights.’’

Dr Ugochukwu Madubueze, the MWAN President, Ebonyi chapter, said free medical outreach would be carried out on women across the state, adding that participants would also be educated on their rights.

She said the association would partner the U.S. Agency for International Development-Integrated Health Programme and Ministry of Women Affairs to conduct free medical outreach to rural and urban women.

“This is an opportunity for women who are sick to check their blood sugar and blood pressure among other health challenges.

“We are saying no to gender inequality to better our society. The 2022 activity is encompassing,” Madubueze said.

Mrs Deborah Okah, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, said gender equality is important to building a sustainable future.

She commended international partners in the state for their support and acknowledged that a society free of inequalities brings rapid development.

She commended Gov. David Umahi’s administration’s commitment toward women inclusion in positions and activities in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event featured road walk to major streets of the metropolis with a view to creating awareness.

NAN also reports that the event attracted various women groups in the state. (NAN)

