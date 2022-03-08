IWD: Sen. Nnamani urges governments to priotise  gender issues

Sen. Chimaroke Nnamami (PDP-Enugu), has called on governments at all levels to prioritise issues of gender equality and eradicate all forms of discrimination against women.

Nnamani made the call in a goodwill message to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD) on Tuesday in Abuja.

He praised the indomitable spirit of women who had excelled in various fields of human endeavour in spite the odds against them.

The former governor of Enugu State listed some impediments against women advancement to include cultural barriers and barbaric dehumanising practices.

Others included discrimination against their rights to inherit and own property, as well as exclusion from aspiring to certain positions in the society.

He added such inhibitions against women as denial of girl child education, unequal pay for equal work, sexual and domestic harassment, physical and psychological denigration.

Nnamani urged Nigerian women to sustain the agitation for gender balancing in line with the Beijing Declaration of 35 per cent affirmative action.

“The world is gradually recognising the social, cultural, economic and political accomplishments of women that must of a necessity be given its place of pride,“he said.

He called for the representation of the bill on gender balancing, right of women to occupy certain positions rejected by the National Assembly.

Nnamani promised to continue to champion the issues that would promote the welfare and wellbeing of Nigerian women in the senate.

Nnamani said that given the right environment, Nigerian women would excel and contribute positively to the society at large from diseases, hunger and poverty.

He noted that women across the globe have proved beyond reasonable doubts that they remained good mobilisers and change agents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the 2022 celebration is : “ “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow .(NAN)

