IWD: POCACOV urges women to be committed to upbringing of children

The Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), a police advocacy group, has urged women to be committed to upbringing of their children.

The National Coordinator of POCACOV, CSP Ebere Amaraizu, gave the task on Tuesday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the impact of women on family and community.

Amaraizu spoke on the sidelines of the International Women Day being held each year on March 8 worldwide.

He also called on them to strive to keep family values alive and ensure that children learned discipline and respect at home.

According to him, women should be committed to making of good choices for future benefits of families and communities by monitoring their children and wards.

“I call on women groups at all levels to come up with initiative aimed at curbing teenage pregnancy, girl child involvement in force labour.

“There should be mechanism to check girl-child abuse and improve girl–child education for a greater society,” he said.

Amaraizu further advocated for gender mainstreaming to elicit equality and participation of women to effect societal transformation.

“There is also a need to use the instrumentality of sports to enhance Olympic education for the benefit of girl-child and the multiplier effect on their well-being tomorrow,” he said.

The POCACOV chief congratulated women all over the world on the occasion of the celebration of International Women Day. (NAN)

