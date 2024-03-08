IWD: PDP Chairman advocates female president

The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, has advocated a female president in the country in the nearest future.



Damagum, made the call at an event titled, “Empowering Women and Girls for Political Leadership”, organised by the party to commemorate the (IWD) 2024 in Abuja on Friday.

Damagum was represented by the PDP National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu.

IWD is a global event celebrated on March 8 annually to celebrate women’s achievements in social, economic, cultural, and political realms as well champion their rights to equality.



The theme for 2024 by the United Nations is “Invest in Women: Accelerate progresses.’’



Damagum, who enumerated some of the opportunities the party offered for women to actualise their dreams, said that the significance of mothers and the role of women could not be over emphasised.



“Let me be sincere with you, I pray and hope that, even if not in our generation, one day a woman will become the president of this country.



“I say this with utmost sincerity and from the depth of my heart because I believe that men have failed this generation.



“In politics, that’s why the founding fathers of PDP recognise the importance of women. Today, in Nigeria, no matter how you look at it, PDP is the most democratic party in Nigeria and Africa.



“It’s the only the party that provides women with the opportunity to aspire to any position without having to buy any form. We do this to encourage women,” Damagun said.



The PDP National Woman Leader, Amina Arong , in her earlier remarks, called for continuous advocacy for the active participation of women in politics in Nigeria.



Arong said that gender equality in political participation and leadership was key to actualise the sustainable development goals by 2030.



She said that women must be inspired to pursue leadership roles and adequately trained and prepared to occupy key positions.



She said that evidence had shown that organizations led by women fared better than their male counterparts during times of financial crisis.

“We must end discrimination against working mothers and break down maternal walls, which are prejudices faced by working mothers and women seeking jobs.

“Empower women to be financially independent and also create a monetary scheme that allows women generate fund as a means of support for women who intend to run for elective offices.

“Appointment and Elective positions within the party must be seen to reflect the 35 per cent affirmative action enshrined in party constitutions and should not be restricted to only a position,’’ she said.(NAN)