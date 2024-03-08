IWD: NSCDC boss calls for more involvement of women in peace building

Mr Oluyemi Ibiloye, Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, has called for more involvement of women in peace building for the betterment of the society.

Ibiloye made the call at the 2024 International Women’s Day celebration organised by the Ondo State Civil Defence Officers Wives Association (CDOWA) on Friday in Akure.

The theme of the programme is “Invest in women, accelerate progress”.

The commandant, who said that women were change agents in the society, appealed to mothers and good women across the country to replicate what they were doing in the life of their children, especially the girl-child.

According to him, when you find a child is wayward by his or her development of some negative vices, you need to check as there might not be a woman in that house.

“Our girl-child is another area we need to work at and replicate what we have been doing in their lives because we must raise these children in such a way that they take over from us.

“It is so sad to see some female children picking up negative vices and getting involved in security issues, especially cybercrime.

“We know that women build homes and we want to enjoin women to also help us to build these children and not just to build a girl-child, but also build a male-child as well,” he said.

He, therefore, said that civil defence would continue to be an advocate of peace, and sensitise members of the public to shun human trafficking.

Earlier, CDOWA Chairperson, Adesola Ibiloye, said that the programme was aimed to celebrate the womenfolk for their impact in the home and economic building.

She described women as special breeds who could turn things around when given the chance.

The chairperson also said that women needed to be inspired to be included in all the good things, especially in politics, governance, well being and where decisions were being taken.

According to her, “Women are multipliers and any investment in a woman is an opportunity for multiplication; that is how the creator designed us; we give life, we nurture, and we incubate.

“One cannot even imagine a world without women. Gone were those days that the place of a woman was in the kitchen.

“Today, women are doing exploits in various fields of endeavours and competing healthily with their male counterparts.

“So, the time has come for women to strive for higher achievements, be encouraged to work harder, to push beyond perceived barriers, and even strive to be their best.” (NAN)

By Muftau Ogunyemi