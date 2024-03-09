IWD: NPA boss advocates women inclusiveness for better economy



The Rivers Port Manager for Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), Mrs Kenechi Okezie, has called for continuous women inclusiveness in every facet of life for greater economic growth.

Okezie made the call at an event held at the port complex to commemorate the International Women’s Day.

She described this year’s celebration, with the theme, “Inspire inclusion”, as a powerful call to action to ensure that every voice is heard, every story told and every woman valued.

She also described the theme as a phrase used to guide people toward creating an environment, where women would have equal rights and opportunities to contribute to society.

“In the world where diversity is our strength, inclusion becomes our superpower.

“This is about creating spaces where every woman, regardless of her background, identity or circumstances, feels seen, heard and empowered to thrive.

“This call is about recognising the unique challenges faced by women of all walks of life and standing in solidarity to break down barriers and build bridges towards equality,” she said.

Okezie called on Nigerians to reflect on the progress made by women and the works that still lie ahead of them as home builders, financial managers and mentors and also encourage them to be resilient and triumphant.

She commended the trailblazers and women in NPA who, she said, had paved the way for future generations.

She urged women to continue in their roles through advocacy, mentorship or listening with empathy, contributing a more inclusive world, where every woman could reach their full potential.

She further urged women to encourage one another to break barriers, shatter all forms of stereotypes and glass ceilings and pave the way for more inclusive workforce, where gender equality becomes a norm.

In a keynote speech, Mrs Nina Obikudo, who spoke on the theme, said that women were campaigning for inclusion to enable them to be more efficient and productive.

Obikudo, who is also a Vision Coordinator, Trailblazers International, said that “if the country must be productive, there must be inclusion of both men and women in the workforce.

“When people feel included, they bring their best to the table.

“It is innate in women to be productive, women are productive, they have the ability to churn out things to be surplus and perfect,” she said.

Obikudo said that creating inclusion environment or workplace, regardless of background identity, ability and race, would inspire inclusion.

She also said that challenging the stereotype and gender biases in workplace, ensuring that women’s voices were heard, would also inspire inclusion.

She called for support for women’s career progression in workplaces, an environment that would champion diversity in unity and women supporting women.

In a remark, Mrs Ebere Anyimokoro, the Chief Superintendent of Customs in charge of Licences and Bond, Nigeria Customs Area 1 Port Harcourt, also advised women to mentor the younger ones to ensure that they would have more women inclusion in the future.

Anyimokoro also called for women inclusion in the managerial positions, promising that they would turn out their best toward the growth of the economy. (NAN)

By Precious Akutamadu