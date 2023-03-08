IWD: NHRC urges women to be united, embrace technology

By Ibrahim Kado

The National Human Right Commission (NHRC) in Adamawa has called on women to be united and embrace innovation and technology for gender equality.

Mrs Grace Mamza, the NHRC’s Coordinator in the state, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Wednesday in commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD).

She described the theme of 2023 celebration “Digit All: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality”, as apt.

She said with the current development in the world in the area of technology, women needed to be united and embrace technology for more development in the state, country and the world.

Mamza, who said women could do much better in all aspects, however urged the males to respect their rights as humans.

“Today is the day to let the world know about women, what they have achieved, going through and what they have overcome.

“We are also part of it as we can contribute and make the world a better place.

“If women are brought into technological world great achievements will be made and greater height will be achieved,” she said.

Mamza advised women to always be active and contribute their own part in the society through different innovations and technology.

She further urged women to understand that there were laws in place protecting women’s right and children protection in the state.

She advised them to speak out and be assured of justice to all on protection of their rights. (NAN)