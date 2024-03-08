IWD: NHRC urges Govts to institutionalise policies to empower women, girls

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called on government and other stakeholders to institutionalize policies and programmes that will enable women and girls to fulfill their aspirations and contribute to national development.

The Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Dr Anthony Ojukwu,SAN made the call on the International Women’s Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the International Women’s Day is observed every year on March 8.

NAN reports also that the day is celebrated for the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

Ojukwu used the opportunity to call on governments to institutionalise policies and programmes that will enable women and girls to fulfill their aspirations and contribute to national development.

He noted that a male dominated world has left us with gaps in the overall development index, saying that with the benefit of hindsight we can appreciate the unimaginable impacts made by women both in Nigeria and elsewhere once the opportunity comes their way.

Ojukwu stated that the theme of 2024 celebration of IWD, “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”, is apt as it further buttresses the fact that committing resources to train and empower women does not only equip them to support their families but it also has the potential to position them to contribute meaningfully to national and global development.

”We are witnesses to the giant strides being made by women in the few Societies where they are recognised as formidable agents of positive change,” he said.

Indeed, he said, a good number of women have proven that they are good managers of resources and materials whenever they are entrusted with positions of authority.

He regretted that in spite of increased awareness and sensitization on the issue of gender equality and gender inclusiveness, the Society still discriminates against women.

This he said is blamed on culture as the root cause of this anomaly, forgetting that such excuses are no longer tenable nowadays.

The executive secretary decried the near absence of women in key positions like President, State Governors, Senators, captains of industries and Heads of Multinational Oil and Gas Cooperations,is regrettable, this discrimination in these areas have continued over the years despite the facts that there are several eminently qualified women to take such positions.

“Women undeniably remain the beacon of hope, the torchbearers of the future and with the increasing advocacy for women support and affirmative action, they will surely change the narratives.

” The countries governed by women both in Africa and Europe have really experienced a huge change, thereby making the world a better and greater place for everyone to happily live in” he said.

Ojukwu therefore, call on the Federal Lawmakers to consider passing the Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill, hoping that it will reduce gender-based violations and legally equip women to challenge the inequalities besetting them.

According to him which has further been exacerbated by the rising wave of Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) in various towns and communities in the Country. (NAN)

By Edith Nwapi