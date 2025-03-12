IWD: NGO charges youth on role models

A non-governmental organisation, Impact Network, has charged young girls to remain focused and choose the right role models for themselves as they aspire for their goals.

Founder of the organisation, Rose Akoh, as well as other keynote speakers, gave the charge in separate remarks at an event organised to mark the 2025 celebration of the International Women’s Day, held at Government Secondary School, Gwarinpa.

According to Akoh, “I decided to come here today to speak to the young girls because we live in a fast-paced world and everybody is doing things in one way but we want to let the young girls know that different success stories can exist side by side, it doesn’t have to be the same. Its also an avenue to encourage them to work harder and do better in their studies.”

She explained that Impact Network is a development-based organisation with a bias for women, children and underdeveloped communities.

“We strive to strike a balance between those that have and those that do not have. There are a lot of people who want to do charity but do not know how to go about it so what we do is to get to those who want to do something and take it to people who do not have,” Akoh added.

She expressed the organisation’s readiness to continue to organise events that impact the lives of people, particularly the young ones.

Head girl of the school, Chika Maranatha, in a vote of thanks, commended the organisation for choosing their school for the programme.

“I learnt that every woman can achieve what a man can achieve because all genders are equal and no matter what happens, never give up because God made you for a purpose. “I also learnt that with all these given to us, we are not second-class citizens, women should be valued because of the role they play in the society,” Chika added.

Also speaking, Jimoh Oiza, a JSS 3 student of the school said she learnt to be herself, avoid distractions and focus on her studies to achieve her goals.

“Women are regarded as second-class citizens in Nigeria but I believe that it shouldn’t be a limiting factor. Women can still achieve their dreams,” she stated.

High point of the event was the distribution of packs of sanitary pads and other gifts to the students.