IWD: NBA celebrates female pioneers in legal profession

By Wandoo Sombo

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Wednesday celebrated female pioneers in the legal profession, saying they are trail blazers.

The President of the association, Mr Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, in his message to commemorate the 2023 International Women’s Day, said:”these women blazed the trail for others to follow and shattered glass ceilings to reach for the stars in a hitherto male dominated sphere.

“In this regard, we celebrate the first female lawyer in Nigeria – Mrs Stella Marke , the first female Attorney-General – Mrs. Victoria Ayodele-Onejeme and the first female Senior Advocate of Nigeria – Mrs Folake Solanke, SAN.”

”Others are the first female Professor of Law, Prof. Jadesola Debo-Akande; the first female judge in Nigeria, Justice Modupe Omo- Eboh; the first female Attorney-General of Lagos State – Mrs Hairat Balogun; and the first female Senior Advocate of Nigeria in Eastern Nigeria – Mrs Anayo Justina Offiah, SAN”.

He also mentioned the first female Justice of the Supreme Court and first female Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Aloma Mukhtar and the first female President of the Nigerian Bar Association – Dame Priscilla Kuye.

“The constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria prohibits discrimination against persons on the basis of sex, amongst other things, thus granting everyone equal status before the law.

” The NBA, the umbrella body of legal practitioners called to the Nigerian Bar, is committed to working with relevant stakeholders to ensure that innovative policies and practices are adopted for the advancement of women.”

The NBA president said that the association would partner with national and international developmental agencies to guard against the exploitation of women and guarantee their continued participation in society.

According to him, we note with concern that, out of the 193 candidates who have contested the presidency of this country since her return to democracy in 1999, only four of them are women.

“In the just concluded presidential election of Feb. 25, only one female aspirant appeared on the ballot against 17 male candidates.

” It is our firm belief that, with proactive policies and innovative solutions, more women will continue to find their voice in the society.

“Consequently, we will continue to stand up for not just equal opportunities for all, but also for gender equity.”

He said that if there were cultural, historical, and anthropological excuses for placing issues of women on the back burner in the past, such excuses were no longer tenable in the light of advances in technology.

“It has been shown that there is no empirical basis for the assumed limited capacity and capability of women.”

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that March 8 every year is set aside as International Women’s Day to celebrate women and their outstanding achievements and contributions to the society.

NAN also reports that the theme for this year’s celebration is : DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality. (NAN)