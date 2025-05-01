IWD: NABTEB boss seeks workers’ support for Tinubu’s economic reform

The Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), Dr Aminu Mohammed, has called on Nigerian workers

By Usman Aliyu

The Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), Dr Aminu Mohammed, has called on Nigerian workers to support President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, in spite of the current challenges.

In his International Workers Day goodwil

l message to NABTEB staff, Dr Mohammed acknowledged the economic hardship confronting many citizens but expressed confidence that the President’s policies would soon yield positive results.

“The administration is working assiduously to reposition the country on a path to recovery,” he said.

“Workers should remain committed, patriotic, and law-abiding as partners in national development.”

He praised NABTEB staff for their dedication and described them as the “bedrock” of the organisation, whose unique talents and commitment had continued to drive the Board’s success.

“As we join Mr. President in building a better Nigeria, your unwavering loyalty and service remain invaluable,” Mohammed said.

He reaffirmed NABTEB’s commitment to staff welfare and called for continued collaboration in achieving the Board’s mandate and national goals. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)