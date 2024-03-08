IWD: Mutfwang celebrates women, lauds 2024 theme

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, has joined the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, and women worldwide, in celebrating the 2024 International Women’s Day (IWD).

Mutfwang, who conveyed the felicitation in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, on Friday in Jos, also lauded this year’s theme, describing it as apt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the theme for the 2024 International Women’s Day celebration is “Invest in women: Accelerate progress and Inspire Inclusion’, which aims at tackling women’s economic disempowerment.

NAN also reports that the annual event celebrates the global “social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Mutfwang, an advocate for the progress of the Girl-Child, described the theme “as crucial in ensuring a promising future for girls and addressing global developmental challenges faced by women”.

The governor commended Nigerian women for being hardworking, patriotic, resilient, and committed to selfless service, in the interest of the country’s growth and productivity.

While highlighting the importance of achieving gender equality and women’s well-being in all spheres of life, Mutfwang emphasised the need for deliberate efforts in involving women in decision-making, as well as empowering them for societal growth and development.

He expressed his belief in the immense potentials of women and his determination to liberate and empower them, as exemplified by his choice of a woman as Deputy Governor, and appointment of many others to key positions in his administration.

According to him, also the establishment of the Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission by his administration, is aimed at creating an enabling environment for women to champion issues that affect them.

He listed those issues to include; gender equality, reproductive rights, and the prevention of violence and abuse against women.

Mutfwang therefore, on behalf of the government and people of Plateau State, congratulated Plateau women and many worldwide, on the auspicious occasion.

The governor urged women to channel their energy towards creating awareness on social issues affecting women’s growth for the overall development of the state and Nigeria.(NAN)

By Patience Aliyu