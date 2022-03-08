IWD: More women will be elected into Edo House of Assembly in 2023-Obaseki 

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo says his administration will ensure more women are elected into the state House of Assembly in 2023 general elections.



Obaseki stated this at an event to mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) held on Tuesday at the Government House, Benin.

According to him, my only regret till date is that, I didn’t work hard enough to bring in more women into the state House of Assembly during the last general elections.



“You all know the situation under which we conducted that election. We can see the crisis we have in our House of Assembly.

“So, we have learnt our lesson and this coming election, you don’t need to preach to us.

“I will go out there to campaign and more women will be elected into our state House of Assembly. The crisis we have may have been avoided if we have more voices of reasoning in that house.



“So, women get ready, you know how we do it, you know we moved from ward to ward, we will do that again in a few months’ time.

“Be assured that our government will create more opportunities to support women and build structures that will allow you achieve your goals.

The governor said that today’s celebration would have been an epic one if the National Assembly had set aside all unfounded misgivings and passed the bills.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on March 2, the National Assembly for rejected gender bills during the voting on the amendments to the 1999 Constitution

The bills sought to promote more opportunities for women in political parties, governance and the society at large.



Obaseki noted that Nigerians would have rolled out drums to mark this year’s International Women’s Day if the National Assembly members had passed the bills.

Mrs Maria Edeko, the Commissioner for Social Development and Gender Issues in Edo, commended Obaseki and the state House of Assembly for showing support for women as evidenced by the Violence against Persons Prohibition Law.

Edeko applauded governor for appointing women into his cabinet.

She urged political leaders to show support for women so that a large number of them would be elected at the forthcoming elections.

The wife of Gov. Godwin Obaseki, Mrs Besty Obaseki, who was represented by the Wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Maryann Shaibu, frowned at the National Assembly for rejecting the gender bills.

Obaseki called on women nationwide not to vote for any sitting National Assembly member, seeking reelection, to show their displeasure to the rejected bills. (NAN)

