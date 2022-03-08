IWD: Lawmaker promises more women, youth empowerment

Senator representing Plateau South at the National Assembly, Prof. Nora Dadu’ut, has promised to continue to empower women and youths in her constituency.

Dadu’ut made the promise in her message for felicitating Nigerian women as they celebrate International Women’s Day.

The lawmaker, in a statement issued on Tuesday in Jos, described women as hardworking and pillar of their families.

She further said that women play indispensable roles in private and public lives and deserve full support and respect of the society.

Dadu’ut said the International Women’s Day 2022 with the theme “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow” was apt.

According to her, the theme is aimed at recognising and celebrating the contributions of women and girls around the world to development.

“They are leading the change on climate change adaptation mitigation, sustainable urban-rural planning and design, decarbonisation of built environment and climate related governance to build a more sustainable future for us all.

“Advancing gender equality in the context of the climate crisis and disaster risk reduction is one of the greatest global challenges we face today.

“The issues of climate change and environmental sustainability have had severe and lasting impacts on our environment, economic and social development.

“Women are increasingly being recognised as more vulnerable to climate change impacts than men, as they constitute the majority of the world’s poor and are more dependent on the natural resources which climate change threatens,” she added.

Dadu’ut said that to sustain the future women as agents of social and economic growth, women should be seen as equals in nation building with their male counterparts.

She noted that there was no tomorrow without women who have proven to be builders of the nation.

“Women are the most powerful tool of political advancement in our country because of their demographic strength. They are resilient and persevering in attaining and sustaining the livelihood of their homes

“This explains why the woman today must be included in governance, education, agriculture and politics,” she observed.

The senator promised that she and other members of the National Assembly would always promote and defend the rights and interests of women and fight anything that stood against their wellness and aspirations.(NAN)

