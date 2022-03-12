IWD: Kaduna Peace Commission sensitises women on climate change

Kaduna State Peace Commission on Friday organised a sensitisation workshop for women on the significance of climate change.



The event, which is part of activities marking the International Women Day, was organised in conjunction with Center for Gender Studies of Kaduna State University, as well as Community Initiatives to Promote Peace (CIPP).



Speaking on the event, Dr Saleh Momale , Executive Vice Chairman ,Kaduna Peace Commission, said it would facilitate exchange of knowledge on ways to reduce women’s vulnerability to the security implications of climate change.



He explains that the participants would further understand how the changing climatic condition was partly responsible for some of the conflicts being witnessed.



On her parts, Amina Bello representative of Mercy Corps, said women were important players in issues pertaining climate change because they had knowledge about certain processes, such as managing water resources.



According to her, the impact of climate change on women has been exacerbated by lack of robust decision-making power within local communities.



In her presentation, Prof Hauwa Yusuf, Director, Center for Gender Studies ,Kaduna state University, said talking about gender equality did not mean women must be equal to men, but should have equal opportunities.(NAN)

