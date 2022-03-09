IWD: INEC pledges to promote women’s interest in politics

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it will continue to promote women’s interests and partner with them for free, fair, credible and inclusive elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the pledge in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Yakubu said that the commission had been impressing it on all registered political parties to promote greater access for women to elective offices.

“INEC joins millions of Nigerian women and their counterparts all over the world to celebrate this special day in recognition of their huge sacrifice to nation building, the sustenance of democracy and preservation of family values in the country.

“This year’s theme: ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’, aligns with the Commission’s acknowledgment of the importance of inclusivity.

”It also aligns with the need to encourage active participation of women in the electoral process.

“It was for this reason that the Commission created a special Department of Gender and Inclusivity to pay adequate attention to the interests of women.

“The Commission has also been impressing it on all registered political parties in Nigeria to promote greater access by women to elective offices.

“The Commission will continue to promote their interests and partner with them for free, fair, credible and inclusive elections,” Yakubu said. (NAN)

