IWD: INEC pledges commitment to gender equality, women empowerment

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reaffirmed its commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women in Nigeria’s electoral process.

The commission said this in a statement by Victoria Eta-Messi, Director, Voter Education and Publicity, on Saturday in Abuja to celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD).

Eta-Messi said the IWD highlighted the remarkable contributions of women in society, including within the electoral system, and the need for improved efforts toward true gender parity.

She noted that INEC had made significant strides in ensuring women’s inclusion and representation within its leadership and decision-making bodies.

Eta-Messi said that in accordance with the IWD 2025 theme ‘Accelerate Action,’ INEC recognised that gender equality was not only a matter of fairness but also a critical pillar in strengthening democracy.

She said under the current INEC leadership, two out of 12 National Commissioners in the commission were women, making 16.7 per cent of the total leadership.

She said while the figure was a notable milestone, there was still work to be done in achieving gender balance in the decision-making body.

According to her, the position of Secretary to the commission responsible for overseeing INEC’s operations is being held by a woman.

“Of the 32 Resident Electoral Commissioners, four are women, accounting for 12.5 per cent of this critical leadership group.

“This figure reflects an ongoing effort to improve gender balance at regional levels of the Commission.

“There are 37 Administrative Secretaries at INEC, 12 of whom are women, accounting for 32.4 per cent of the administrative leadership.

“Of the 26 Directors, 11 are women, making 42.3 per cent of the leadership in this directorate. This reflects the increasing representation of women in shaping the electoral process.

“These numbers show the progress made, but INEC recognises the need for ongoing efforts to achieve greater gender equality across all leadership levels.

“The Commission is committed to creating an environment where women are not only participants but active contributors to shaping Nigeria’s electoral landscape,” she said.

Eta-Messi said that INEC was also working on policies to encourage greater participation of women at all levels of the electoral process, from candidates to voters, election administrators to party representatives.

She said the commission was committed to breaking down the barriers women face, including societal expectations, lack of support systems, and gender-based violence.

“As INEC celebrates this year’s International Women’s Day, it reaffirms its dedication to gender equality.

“The Commission understands that the future of democracy in Nigeria is deeply tied to the empowerment of women and their full participation in the electoral process.

“Gender equality will remain a priority for INEC in all areas of its work,” she said.

Eta-Messi urged all Nigerians, both men and women, to join in advancing gender equality, not only in the electoral process but across all aspects of life.

"When women are empowered to take leadership roles and given equal opportunities, Nigeria's democracy will be stronger, governance will be more inclusive, and the future will be brighter for everyone," she said. (NAN)