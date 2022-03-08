IWD: Imo women protest non passage of bills supporting women’s rights

By Ugonne Uzoma

A Coalition of women groups in Imo has called on the Imo House of Assembly to support the call for women’s rights to political participation.

The group made the call on Tuesday during a protest march to the house as part of activities marking the International Women’s Day celebration in Owerri.

The group was led by the wife of the Imo Governor, Mrs Chioma Uzodimma represented by the Commissioner for Gender and Vulnerable Groups, Ms Nkechi Ugwu.

She urged the speaker to ensure the bills supporting women’s right to be part of the decision making process of the country were passed as soon as possible.

While describing the sidelining of women in politics as unfair she called for the matter to be reviewed at the state level.

In her address, the chairman of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Mrs Ndidi Anike said they had the mandate to speak up for women and girls.

She said that five bills recognising the rights of women to political participation as well as the development of the country were thrown out during the constitutional ammendment process.

Anike appealed to the speaker to ensure that gender, culture or religion should not interfere in the rights of women stressing that women can do anything.

She further called on women to boycott the 2023 elections if the position is not upturned and reviewed to capture the rights of women to participate in the decision making process.

“We urge you to use your good office to ensure our rights are protected. We should be able to contribute to the political development of the country and we want the decision taken to be reviewed.

“You are husbands to wives, fathers to daughters, brothers to sisters. We can do everything and we ask you to lend your voice to ensure the right thing is done otherwise we will not be part of the election process.”

The Speaker, Mr Kennedy Ibeh (APC Obowo) in his response said it was unfortunate that women have had to resort to protest marches to register their displeasure rather than celebrate their special day.

He said that the house was not unmindful of the provisions of the costitution which does not support the exclusion of women on the basis of gender.

He further said that there is nothing wrong with women asking for more adding however that constitutional provisions must be complied with.

Ibeh however assured the women that the house will do the right thing when the matter is brought up at the state level.

“We are aware the national assembly is ammending the constitution; Some of these ammendments touched on gender and a lot of bills sponsored by women.

“We are not unmindful of the provisions of the constitution and we know it doesn’t support exclusion on the basis of gender; We know women are asking for more, to be carried along and there is nothing wrong in it.

“However constitutional provisions must he complied with. The process is not conclusive and will trickle down to state houses of assembly and we assure you we are gender friendly.

“When it gets to us we will be in a better position to do what is right. It will not be my sole decision and will be put to vote and by Gods grace it will be passed.

He also congratulated the women on the International women’s day celebration while urging them not to lose the essence of the day.

“Please discard your threats, if you boycott the elections it will affect you negatively too; Trust us to do what is right because we love you and we will continue to do all in our power to protect you,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

