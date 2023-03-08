IWD: Gender equality key to all round development- NHRC

By Edith Nwapi

The Executive Secretary , National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mr Tony Ojukwu ,SAN, says gender equality is key to all-round development in every facet of the society.

Ojukwu stated this on Tuesday in a statement in Abuja on the International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration.

“It is high time that the issue of gender equality and gender inclusiveness defines the way our society is governed.

Gender discrimination, he said, usually comes with a lot of denials to the detriment of the society .

” As women with great talents and potentials are neglected merely on the basis of gender.

“However, women’s prudence in resource management and developmental skills cannot be overemphasized.

” Therefore ,they unarguably remain the pillars of our future, given the enabling environment and opportunity; women have the potential to turn things around to make the world great and a better place for everyone to live in”, he stated.

Ojukwu said the theme of this year’s commemoration, “DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality “Gender equality” is very apt.

He noted the proven capacity of women in diverse fields of life such as medicine, pharmacy, digital technology, engineering and literature just to mention a few.

” Therefore, entrenching the policy of affirmative action will not be a misplaced priority .

” This is because it will provide the opportunity for those women who were hitherto relegated to the background in the so-called men’s world to spring surprises that will take the society to greater heights.

“Nigerian women and other women elsewhere have on different occasions proven that they can perform excellently in drawing policies and making decisions that could turnaround the society” he stated .

He said women should be encouraged to unleash their best potentials for the development of the entire society.

He condemned the inability of the National Assembly to pass landmark legislations on women during the constitutional reforms.

He also used the opportunity of 2023 International Women’s Day to once more call on the federal lawmakers to consider and pass the Gender and Equal Opportunity Bill.

Also, Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) Domestication Bill.

He added and other bills supporting affirmative action like has happened in other developing countries in Africa,

” It will reduce gender-based violations and legally equip women to challenge the inequalities confronting them including Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) which has continued to rear its ugly head in the society.

” The commission will continue to promote women’s rights in the country.

“We have put different measures in place to address the issues relating to violence against women” he said.

He therefore , encouraged Nigerian women to remain focused on the struggle to achieve affirmative action.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that IWD is marked every March 8, annually.

It is a global day which celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.( NAN )