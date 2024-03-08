IWD: First lady urges increased investment in women

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has called for increased investment

in women, describing it as a strategy for national progress.

She said this in Abuja on Friday in her message to mark the 2024 International Women’s Day (IWD)

with the theme “Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress” It’s a call to action.”

She felicilated with Nigerian women “for being steadfast, resilient and courageous.”

“This is the time to invest in women more than ever, accelerating progress in any sphere requires that

women have to be involved.

“That is why I see investing in women, not as charity, but a strategy to build the future of our dear nation,

Nigeria.

“Equipping you with education, resources and opportunities to unleash your full potential, supporting your

businesses, helping to dismantle economic barriers, and ensuring your voices are heard is a very crucial step,” she stressed.

She further encouraged women to get meaningful sources of engagement to be able to help other women, saying “let

us all come together, bond and love one another, this is the pathway to accelerated progress.

“I charge all women; just pull a sister up, one at a time. You will be amazed at what we can achieve collectively,” the first lady added.

(NAN)

By Celine-Damilola Oyewole