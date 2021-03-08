By Chimezie Godfrey

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development says it is committed to ensuring that women are included in top leadership roles.

The Minister, Sadiya Farouq made this known at this year’s celebration of the International Day of Women hosted by the Ministry of Women Affairs in Abuja on Monday.

In her goodwill message, Farouq stated that ensuring the inclusion of women in leadership roles was necessary to close the gender gap.

She said,”My Ministry in carrying out its mandate of socially and economically including and protecting the vulnerable, will remain committed to including women at leadership levels, as policy makers, beneficiaries and advocates, in order to close the gender gap”.

The Minister also urged women to play exemplary roles to the younger ones and support one another in other to secure the future for women.

“It is pertinent that we continue to denounce all forms of violence in our society, especially against women and as we press for progress in our different areas of leadership, we must continue to be exemplary role models to provide mentorship and encouragement for the next generation of women.

“We should all take it as a source of pride that we are always willing to support one another, thereby securing a better future for us all.

“This is the essence of today’s celebration, and I urge us all to remain committed to this vision,” she said.

The minister noted that this year’s celebration comes with the unprecedented change following the coronavirus pandemic which now necessitates action to spur women and men into taking bold steps towards closing the gender gap and addressing the roles of women in the new normal brought about by the pandemic.

“We must understand that gender equity sets the stage for gender equality.

“According to the new voices of change, also brought about by a pandemic of systemic and structural discrimination, ‘If equality is the end goal, equity is the means to get there in a resilient manner,” she noted.

In her remarks, the Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen congratulated women all for their contribution to nation building. Earlier, the United Nations Country Representative Ms Comfort Lamptey praised women for their engagement and participation in the development of the nation despite the marginalization across sectors while the Executive Director United Nations Joint Programme on HIV/AIDS UNAIDS Winnie Byanyima condemned social injustice against women and children.

This year’s International Women’s Day is themed ‟Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a covid-19 world”.

The 8th of March is set aside every year to celebrate and honour women globally through the recognition of their achievements without bias to their nationality, ethnicity, culture, religious affiliation, economic or political background.

