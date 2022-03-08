IWD: EKEDC boss calls for end to gender-based violence

By Solomon Asowata

Mr Adeoye Fadeyibi, Managing Director, Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), has called for an end to gender-based violence and all forms of discrimination against women.

Fadeyibi made the call during the review of a book titled: “She Triumphs: A Story of Faith, Hope and Restoration,” authored by Mrs Rita Akpata on Tuesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the review was part of activities by EKEDC to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD).

Fadeyibi said the IWD was a special day to celebrate women and their outstanding contributions to the society and humanity.

He said there should be concerted efforts to abolish gender-based violence and all forms of discrimination against women.

Fadeyibi noted that there was still work to do in achieving this despite some significant progress made to close the gender gap.

On her part, Akpata said the 39-page book was written to encourage women who had gone through bad marriages and divorce not to give up on life and love.

She said divorced women and single mothers often faced stigmatisation from the society, which could force them into depression and having suicidal thoughts.

Akpata said hope in God made her triumph as she was blessed with another husband and had been able to set up a foundation to assist other women facing similar challenges. (NAN)

