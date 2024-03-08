IWD: Delta speaker calls for more gender-friendly environment

The Speaker of Delta House of Assembly, Mr Dennis Guwor, has called for more gender-friendly environment to encourage more women to excel in their chosen careers.

Guwor made the call in a statement he issued to mark the 2024 International Women’s Day celebration.

The statement was signed by the speaker’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Nkem Nwaeke, on Friday in Asaba.

The speaker acknowledged remarkable achievements of some Nigeria women in global affairs.

He stated that greater involvement of women in nation building would promote peace and development.

He called for more policies and programmes that would encourage participation of more women in national development.

He said that the theme of the 2024 International Women’s Day celebration – “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress” – was apt.

The speaker, who is the National Treasurer of the Conference of Speakers of States Houses of Assembly, congratulated Nigerian women, especially Delta women, on the celebration.

Guwor urged Delta women to remain supportive to the current administration in the state.

He urged them to continue promoting peace and unity in Delta.

According to him, the M.O.R.E Agenda of the state government has a lot for women. (NAN)

By Mercy Obojeghren