IWD: CISLAC reiterates commitment to championing rights of Nigerian workers

In commentation of the International Workers’ Day, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) Executive Director, Auwal Ibrahim Musa Rafsanjani has lauded Nigerian workers for their immense contributions to the progress of the country.

Rafsanjani reiterated the commitment of CISLAC to championing the rights of Nigerian workers and ensuring that their voices are heard.

He said,”As the world commemorates International Workers’ Day, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) joins the Nigerian people in recognizing the immense contributions of Nigerian workers to our nation’s progress.

“The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), the Nigeria Chapter of

Transparency International, extends its heartfelt appreciation to the Nigerian workforce, the bedrock of the nation’s socio-economic progress. On this significant day, CISLAC’s Executive Director Auwal Musa (Rafsanjani) reiterates the organization’s unwavering commitment to advocating for Nigerian workers’ rights and well-being.

“This year’s International Workers’ Day finds Nigerian workers navigating a complex landscape. While the official theme remains to be announced, CISLAC recognizes the ongoing struggle many Nigerian workers face in securing a living wage amidst a challenging economic climate. The rising cost of living continues to disproportionately impact working families, threatening their ability to meet basic needs.

“However, amidst these challenges, Nigerian workers have consistently demonstrated remarkable resilience and resourcefulness. Their unwavering dedication keeps the wheels of the nation turning, fostering growth and development across all sectors. CISLAC applauds the ingenuity and work ethic ingrained in the Nigerian workforce.”

Rafsanjani noted that CISLAC recognizes the critical role Nigerian workers play in every facet of the nation’s development.

“Nigerian workers are the driving force behind the nation’s progress, from the bustling markets to the quiet offices, from the vast farmlands to the booming construction sites.

“CISLAC remains firmly committed to championing the rights of Nigerian workers and ensuring their voices are heard. The organization actively advocates for equitable treatment in the workplace, adherence to safety regulations across all sectors, and the implementation of robust social security measures that provide a safety net for vulnerable workers.

“CISLAC stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the Nigerian labor movement in their pursuit of a just and equitable work environment. The organization actively supports their fight for a minimum wage that reflects the rising cost of living and ensures their ability to support themselves and their families,” he said.

The CISLAC Executive Director added that the organization prioritizes improved working conditions, particularly within the informal sector, where workers often face exploitation and a lack of basic protections.

He underscored CISLAC’s unwavering dedication with these powerful words, “CISLAC will continue to be a vocal champion for Nigerian workers through impactful research, strategic advocacy campaigns, and by providing legal representation for vulnerable workers seeking justice. We believe that empowered workers are the cornerstone of a thriving nation.”

Rafsanjani said beyond pronouncements, CISLAC urges the Nigerian government to prioritize the following policy recommendations to create a more enabling environment for Nigerian workers.

“Implement a comprehensive national social protection strategy that provides access to healthcare, unemployment benefits, and pension plans for all workers, particularly those within the informal sector.

“Strengthen enforcement mechanisms for existing labor laws to ensure adherence to minimum wage standards, working hour limitations, and safety regulations in all workplaces.

“Invest in skills development programs that equip Nigerian workers with the necessary skills to thrive in the ever-evolving job market. • Ensure human development for workers including training and refresher course.

“By working collaboratively – government, Civil Society Organizations, the private sector, and the labor movement – we can create an environment where Nigerian workers are empowered, valued, and adequately compensated for their contributions. When Nigerian workers thrive, Nigeria thrives.

“Let us join hands and build a future where decent work and fair treatment are not just aspirations, but a lived reality for all Nigerians,” Rafsanjani stated.

By Chimezie Godfrey