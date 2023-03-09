IWD: CISLAC calls for innovation, technology for gender equality

…Urges NASS to reintroduce, pass all gender bills rejected by 9th Assembly

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has called for innovation and technology to actualize gender equality in Nigeria.

Commemorating the International Women’s Day 2023, the Executive Director, CISLAC Auwal Rafsanjani salute Nigerian women who despite the double exploitation, discrimination and segregation are still making positive contribution towards socio-economic and political development in Nigeria.

Rafsanjani regretted that the National Assembly constitutional amendment for which Nigerians canvassed for gender mainstreaming to minimize discrimination of women, and denial in political participation of women to foster social integration, issues of indigeneity were all thrown away by the 9th Assembly.

He decried the fact that the outcome of the recently conducted National Assembly election which was meant to utilize technological innovation across the country was a huge setback towards the achievement of the country’s affirmative action.

According to him, out of the seven female serving senators in the 9th Assembly, the result announced by INEC so far indicates that none of the female senators will be returning, and that only 3 new senators have been announced so far.

Rafsanjani said CISLAC celebrates Mrs Jennifer Sheifagha who despite being attacked and injured by thugs in Lagos, went back to cast her ballot after receiving treatment, adding that CISLAC considered her action as heroic and condemn in the strongest term acts of thuggery and demand that the perpetrators of the dastardly act be brought to justice.

The Human Rights Activist who noted that women accomplishments have been against all odds, said global analysis of 133 Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems across industries found that 44.2% demonstrate gender bias.

Rafsanjani who also stressed that a continous gender gap in digital accessibility keeps women from realizing technology’s full potential called for gender equality in Nigeria.

He said,”Today a continous gender gap in digital accessibility keeps women from realizing technology’s full potential. This is due to underrepresentation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and career which form a major barrier to their participation in tech design and governance which is not unconnected to sextortion in institutions of learning and workplaces. The dominant threat of online gender-based violence coupled with a lack of legal recourse too often forces them out of the digital space they occupy.

“Amidst all odds digital technology is opening new doors for the global empowerment of women, girls and other marginalized groups. Nigeria, however, is not utilizing the opportunities that these innovations provide. From gender-responsive digital learning to tech-facilitated sexual and reproductive healthcare. The digital age represent an opportunity to eliminate all forms of disparity and inequality.

“CISLAC by this opportunity of this year’s commemoration of women day and working together with other global partners at the ongoing United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW) 67th session that is happening in New York and is calling on governments and corporate entities to double

their efforts to make the digital world safer, more inclusive and equitable. Facing a multiplicity of global crises, we have a chance to create a better future not just for women and girls, but for all humanity on earth.

“Therefore, 2023, CISLAC is making the following demands towards achieving gender equality in the country: CISLAC is urging the 10th NASS to reintroduce and pass all the gender bills that were rejected by the 9th Assembly.

“CISLAC is urging government at all levels to adopt collective solutions to improve sexual and reproductive health rights and pursue the achievement of the 95% digital literacy in Nigeria.”

Rafsanjani urged the government to prioritize nutrition education, workforce nutrition, food fortification and sensitization campaign towards reduction in the consumption of salt in the country.

“We are urging government at all levels to implement strategies that has the potential of reducing financial hardship caused by climate shocks with its attendant likelihood of school dropout of girls, resulting child marriages, teenage pregnancies, sexual trafficking of girls and women.

“We demand the government to fully implement the safe school initiative to guarantee the safety of school children, especially for girl children.

“We demand relevant authorities to provide enabling platforms for reporting cases of all forms of sextortion and prosecute reported cases.

“We demand that the state governments adopt and implement the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition Act of 2015).,” he said.

Rafsanjani demanded that the dysfunctional and poor access to healthcare for women which lead to maternal mortality and malnutrition be remedied.

“On this note, we rise on the opportunity of the International Women’s Day 2023 and in alliance with theme of this year’s celebration to call for equal opportunities for digital literacy for Nigerian women,” he said.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality’’.