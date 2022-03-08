IWD: Buhari salutes womenfolk

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has extolled Nigerian women on the occasion of International Women’s Day, March 8, 2022,

This year’s celebration is under the hashtag #Break the Bias, and the theme; Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow.

The president stated that the event was an opportunity to reflect on the vital roles women play in society, homes, governance, the professions, and in all walks of life.

According to him, women are not where they should be yet in different spheres of endeavor, but believes that they can no longer be deprived for too long, as they consistently prove that they can hold their own on all fronts, and in all fields.

He applauded the contributions of women to the current administration as Ministers, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Executive Directors, Executive Secretaries, and many others.

He further noted that women are pulling their weights, and making it impossible for anyone to downplay their essence.

The president rejoiced with women and mothers, around whom the tranquility of homes and society revolves, praying God to grant them peace, joy and satisfaction, as they celebrate today and always. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

