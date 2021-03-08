President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Nigerian women on the occasion of this year’s International Women’s Day, describing them as the bedrock of society.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja on Monday, Buhari noted that the theme of the 2021 celebration: “Choose To Challenge”, is apt.

The president restated his administration’s commitment to addressing the challenges confronting women at various levels of the society.

According to him, several women including seven female ministers, in addition to scores more are currently in charge of key parastatal agencies, as well as serving as presidential aides.

He said the women were performing well in their respective ministries and agencies.

He added that “two female ministers are heading strategic Ministries of Finance, Budget and National Planning; and Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.”

Buhari applauded their contributions to the successes recorded by the administration.

He said “I am proud of our women who have shown by dint of hard work and capacity that they can perform creditably if given the opportunity at home and on the global stage.”

He pledged further support toward female gender inclusiveness in all sectors of national life, stressing that “women are key to a happy and stable family, society and nation.’’

With females forming about half of the country’s population, Buhari averred that “any government which neglects such a crucial component of its demographic asset stands the risk of stunted growth and likely failure.”

He condemned all forms of gender-based discriminations, abuse, harassment and violence targeted especially at the female folk at work places, schools, community and national levels.

The Nigerian leader wished all Nigerian women joyous and memorable 2021 International Women’s Day celebration. (NAN)

