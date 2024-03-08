IWD: Association affirms commitment to gender-inclusive literacy

In commemoration of the International Women’s Day, the Non-Governmental Association for Literacy Support Services (NOGALSS) has affirmed its commitment to gender-inclusive literacy among women.

The National President of the association, Noah Emmanuel in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday, underscored the pivotal role of women in the communities.

Emmanuel emphasised NOGALSS’ commitment to gender-inclusive literacy, stating that “gender equality is not just a goal but an integral part of our mission”.

“On this International Women’s Day, we celebrate the extraordinary women who are the driving force behind NOGALSS.

“Their dedication to literacy delivery is shaping a more educated and empowered nation.

“NOGALSS stands firm in its commitment to ensuring that every woman has access to quality education and literacy skills,” he said.

Emmanuel said the association believes in the power of education to break barriers and empower women to lead in their communities.

The national president acknowledged the challenges faced by women, especially in the context of literacy, while pledging the association’s commitment in addressing these challenges.

“We recognise that literacy is a cornerstone of empowerment, and on this day, we re-commit ourselves to creating programmes and initiatives that uplift and support women on their educational journeys,” he stated.

Emmanuel, in his call to action said, ‘our work is not done until every woman, regardless of background, has the opportunity to unlock her full potential through literacy’. (NAN)

By Funmilayo Adeyemi.