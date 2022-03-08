IWD: ActionAid intensifies call on NASS to reconsider rejected gender bills

By Hussaina Yakubu

An NGO, ActionAid Nigeria, has urged the National Assembly to substantiate its to gender equality by re-presenting and re-considering the five proposed Gender Bills in the 5th Constitution Alteration Bills.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both Chambers of the National Assembly on March 1, rejected the five proposed Gender Bills in the 5th Constitution Alteration Bills.

The call is contained in a statement by the Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Ms Ene Obi on the International Women’s Day 2022 with theme “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.””We looked forward to really celebrating because we thought it would mark a turnaround for Nigerian woman in politics.

”Sadly, the decision of the 9th National Assembly has threatened the achievement of adequate women representation in governance, as they have outrightly demonstrated by their votes, that they do not want women inclusion in decision making.” If, in 2022, we still have to argue for or against the pivotal role of women in governance, it means our leaders are deliberately resistant to change and still have a lot of learning to do.

Obi said Nigeria’s National Gender Policy states that gender equality and women’s empowerment are basic human rights that lie at the heart of equitable development.She said Nigeria is signatory to international and regional frameworks such as the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women, and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights with the Optional Protocol on Women’s Rights.” Thus, Nigeria needs to live up to her commitment to 35 per cent Affirmative Action on women inclusion across all arms of governance.” Upholding this will also increase the country’s credibility in the international community.

”Inclusive governance is only possible when women sit at the decision-making tables, contribute to planning and national development to find solutions to the many problems plaguing the nation such as climate change and insecurity.”No nation can progress with over 50 per cent of its population excluded from contributing to its development.

Failure to recognise this is simply planning to fail from the beginning,” she said.Obi saluted Nigerian women for the continued struggle adding that as women, they will never be intimidated by any insensitive decision; this even makes women grow stronger in the fight for a just society.

” As we commemorate this day, let history have it that Nigerian women refused to stay quiet in the face of oppression and rights denial/”We encourage the women to work and walk in solidarity, to keep the flag of womanhood flying, we are strengthened by the knowledge that this struggle is for posterity,” she said.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bills are the Affirmative action for women in political party administration, bill sought to grant citizenship to foreign-born husbands of a Nigerian woman. Already, a Nigerian man’s foreign-born wife is automatically a Nigerian citizen.

Ohers are a bill also sought to allocate 35 per cent of political positions based on appointment to women and creation of additional 111 seats in National Assembly as well as at the state constituent assemblies and inclusion of at least ten percent affirmative action in favour of women in Ministerial appointments. (NAN)

