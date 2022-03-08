IWD: AbdulRazaq hails women’s resilience, determination

By Abiodun Esan

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has congratulated women worldwide on the occasion of International Women’s Day, commending them for their determination, resilience and commitment to a world that works for all.

The governor made the commendation in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, on Tuesday in Ilorin.

AbdulRazaq said the IWD again offered a platform to clamour for improved participation of women in the decision-making process for a balanced society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that AbdulRazaq has been acclaimed as one of the state governors that has appointed more women into his cabinet.

“Whether as a girl child, wife or mother, a woman is acknowledged for being hard-working, kind, resilient, supportive and generally committed to efforts to build a society that is conducive for all.

“I believe wholeheartedly that for us to design a world that works for everyone, women must be in the room and be part of the process.

“Women are half of humanity and there is no basis for shutting the door against them,” the governor said.

AbdulRazaq therefore called for more policies and programmes that would improve the welfare of women and save them from harassment or deprivations of any kind. (NAN)

