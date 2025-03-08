IWD: AANI Honours Women’s Contributions

Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor mni, President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), has joined the global community in celebrating International Women’s Day, paying special tribute to the remarkable women within the association, across Nigeria, and worldwide.

In a message on behalf of the National Executive Council, National Executive Committee, and the entire AANI family, Ambassador Okafor acknowledged the exceptional contributions of women, emphasizing their resilience, leadership, and vital roles in shaping society.

“Women are the bedrock of families, communities, and nations, driving progress, shaping policies, and breaking barriers in all fields of human endeavor,” said Okafor. “The women of AANI continue to demonstrate excellence, dedication, and visionary leadership, playing crucial roles in nation-building and strategic development.”

He went on to underscore AANI’s commitment to the advancement of women, advocating for equity, inclusivity, and greater opportunities for women to thrive in leadership, governance, and all spheres of life. The message also called on stakeholders, including governments, the private sector, and civil society, to sustain efforts in empowering women and fostering a more inclusive society.

“On this special day, AANI reaffirms its dedication to supporting women and ensuring they have the tools and opportunities to succeed,” he added. “We celebrate and honor the resilience, strength, and achievements of all women today and always.”

Ambassador Okafor’s message reflects AANI’s ongoing efforts to uplift women, acknowledging their invaluable impact in the pursuit of sustainable development and social change.