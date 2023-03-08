IWD: AANI celebrates Nigerian women

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), has congratulated Nigerian women on the occasion of the 2023 International Women’s Day.

This is contained in a statement signed by AANI National Publicity Secretary, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (Rtd) made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

Usman disclosed that AANI President, former Inspector General of Police, MD Abubakar congratulated Nigerian women over their immense contributions the association and national development.

He said,”The President, Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), former Inspector General of Police, MD Abubakar, CFR mni NPOM, on behalf of the National Executive Committee and the entire members of the association, heartily congratulates and rejoices with all Nigerian women on the occasion of the 2023 International Women’s Day today, March 8, 2023.

“AANI is proud of you all for the immense contribution you have made to the association and national development, as well as for playing leading roles in various spheres of our national endeavours.

“Indeed, it is a thing of great joy to see women excel in leadership positions in the political, educational, and socio-economic sectors in Nigeria and internationally.”

He added,”AANI is also impressed with your immense contribution to national unity, peace, and stability through your great ideas, support, and the creation of a happy family and prosperous Nigeria.

“In this regard, AANI would like to seize this opportunity to call on the incoming government to further include more women in governance, as they have proven to be capable and reliable.

“Our great mothers, sisters, daughters and colleagues, we wish you all the best and a happy 2023 International Women’s Day.”