IWD 2025: IRIAD Urges Accelerated Action Toward Gender Equality

The Initiative for Research, Innovation, and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD) has called for accelerated efforts toward achieving gender equity.



The Director, IRIAD-The Electoral Hub, Princess Hamman-Obels made the call in a statement issued in commemoration of the 2025 International Women’s Day (IWD) noted that the theme:””For ALL Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, Empowerment,” is a call to action for ensuring equal rights, power, and opportunities for all, envisioning a feminist future where no one is left behind.



Hamman-Obels lamented that despite some achievements women and girls continue to face significant challenges in Nigeria and globally, adding that women constitute nearly half of the population, yet they are severely marginalized in political leadership.



She pointed out that the 2023 general elections witnessed a poor number of elected female representatives, with women occupying less than 10% of parliamentary seats at both the national and state levels. This stems from deep-rooted structural and cultural barriers.



She added that there has been a troubling increase in femicide and other gender-based violence cases in the country, with over 20 cases recorded in less than three months.



According to her, this underscores the need for stronger legal frameworks and more effective prosecution, as she highlighted the case of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as a stark example of gender discrimination and stigmatization faced by female politicians in Nigeria.



Considering the foregoing, Hamman-Obels called for aceleted action towards achieving gender equity, as well as the empowerment of women and girls globally.



She said,”As the world marks the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the most comprehensive global policy framework for women’s rights, IRIAD emphasizes the urgent need to accelerate efforts toward achieving gender equity and empowering women and girls worldwide.



“IRIAD reaffirms its commitment to empowering women through civic education, research, and advocacy to promote their active and meaningful participation in governance and society. The organization believes that a truly democratic system is inclusive, participatory, and representative of all citizens and that strengthening democracy requires concerted efforts to eliminate the barriers that prevent women and girls from accessing opportunities.



“IRIAD urges all relevant stakeholders to intensify their efforts in promoting women’s and girls’ rights and advancing gender equity. The government and policymakers should enact and enforce laws and policies that promote gender equity, and political parties should commit to internal reforms that support female candidates. Educational institutions should prioritize curricula and programs that promote gender equity.”



The Human Rights Activist also urged the media and civil society organizations to actively promote positive and empowering images of women while challenging gender stereotypes.



“All citizens should actively challenge gender stereotypes, reject discriminatory practices, and promote environments where women and girls can thrive, with men especially supporting gender inclusion in daily life.



“By working together, we can create a more equitable and inclusive society where women and girls are empowered to reach their full potential and have their rights upheld. IRIAD celebrates the resilience, strength, and achievements of women across Nigeria and beyond while recognizing that there is still much work to be done,” she stressed.