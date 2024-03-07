IWD 2024: Lawmaker calls for amplifying women’s unprecedented progress

Hon. Nureni Ayinde Akinsanya, a lawmaker representing Mushin Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, has joined the global celebration of women’s outstanding achievements in an array of professions. Urging everyone to work together to accelerate this development in Nigeria.

Women around the world are celebrating International Women’s Day 2024 on 8th March with the theme “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress.”

In a statement released on Thursday, the lawmaker praised the extraordinary strides made by women and emphasized the need for collective efforts to further amplify this progress.

He stated, “International Women’s Day serves as a powerful reminder to acknowledge and celebrate the relentless determination and resilience shown by women worldwide. This year’s theme, ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,’ highlights the urgent need to unlock the full potential of women and propel them towards continued success.”

The lawmaker also commended the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Dr. Mudasiru Obasa, for his leading role in prioritizing laws that promote and protect women in Lagos State.

He said, “Through the leadership of our esteemed Speaker, laws that benefit women in terms of inclusive policies, fair representation, and equitable opportunities, especially in Lagos State, have been a priority to enhance their progress and accelerate their journey towards parity.”

“We stand united today to applaud the unprecedented progress women have achieved in recent years. Their contributions to society, whether at home, in the workplace, or within their communities, deserve our utmost recognition and support. It is crucial that we invest in women by providing equal opportunities, empowering them, and ensuring their voices are heard across all sectors.”

Furthermore, the lawmaker reiterated his commitment to supporting and advocating for women’s rights and recognizing their indispensable contributions to society.

It is worth noting that the lawmaker has organized various initiatives aimed at empowering women, including mentorship programs, skills training workshops, and leadership development seminars. Recently, Honourable Akinsanya distributed food palliatives to women, men, and youths in the constituency to alleviate the current economic challenges.

By Chimezie Godfrey