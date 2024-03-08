IWD 2024: Electoral Hub urges inclusion of women in decision-making positions

The Electoral Hub has urged governments, organizations, and individuals to prioritize the inclusion of women in decision-making positions.

The Director, IRIAD-The Electoral Hub, Princess Hamman-Obels who made the call in commemoration of the International Women’s Day 2023, also advocated for equal opportunities for women in politics.

On the theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is,”Invest In Women Accelerate Progress”, Hamman-Obels noted that the theme highlights the need for increased investment in women’s education, health, and economic opportunities to accelerate progress towards a more equitable and inclusive society.

According to her, the theme is particularly relevant in the current context of global efforts to promote women’s rights and gender inclusion as encapsulated in Goal 5 of the SDGs.

She said,”It is a call to action for UN member states to take concrete steps towards achieving gender parity and creating a more inclusive and equitable world for all.

“International Women’s Day is celebrated worldwide to honour women’s social, economic, cultural, and political achievements. It serves as both a reminder of the progress made toward gender equity as well as the work that still needs to be done to ensure that women have equal rights and opportunities in all aspects of life.

“This day reminds us of the numerous issues that impede the actualization of the full potential of women such as gender-based violence, discrimination, domestic violence, and harmful traditional practices among others. Importantly, it also reminds us to celebrate the strength, resilience, and contributions of women to societal advancement throughout history and in contemporary times.

“This year as we “invest in women: accelerate progress” at IRIAD – The Electoral Hub, we are in collaboration with INEC Gender and Inclusivity Department, hosting an unveiling and knowledge and experience sharing event to celebrate and acknowledge the contribution of women in election management.

“We are acknowledging the contributions of the 77 women who, since 1987, have held leadership roles in INEC as Federal/National Commissioners, Resident Electoral Commissioners, Secretaries to the Commission, Directors and Administrative Secretaries for all they have done and continue to do to deepen electoral governance and integrity in Nigeria.

“We are also celebrating women who broke glass ceilings by being the first in their fields to make landmark achievements while paving the way for others. These women, including politicians, academics and professionals in the corporate world, have shown that even under difficult conditions, women contribute positively to development. Investing in women to accelerate progress would, therefore, mark a significant step toward unlocking the full developmental potential of society.

“Given the identified need and benefits of investing in women, IRIAD – The Electoral Hub calls upon governments, organizations, and individuals to prioritize the inclusion of women in decision-making positions, ensure equal opportunities for women in politics, and create a supportive environment that enables women to thrive and contribute effectively.”

The Human Rights Activists urged stakeholders to take concrete actions to dismantle systemic barriers and gender-positive response.

“We urge stakeholders at all levels to take concrete actions to dismantle systemic barriers, promote gender-responsive policies, and foster a culture of inclusivity that values the voices and perspectives of women in political spheres.

“We encourage individuals globally to invest in women, amplify their voices, and strive toward a future where gender equity is not merely an aspiration but a tangible reality,” she stated.

By Chimezie Godfrey