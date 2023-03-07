IWD 2023: Buhari celebrates Nigerian women

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Nigerian women in celebrating the International Women’s Day (IWD), observed on March 8, recognising the invaluable role women have been playing in advancing the progress of the country since independence.

In a statement by his Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Tuesday in Abuja, the president saluted the hardwork and dedication of Nigerian women working tirelessly and achieving results in different fields of endeavor.

He particularly lauded the women for sacrificing daily in the markets and farms to train the next generation of leaders.

Buhari said other women were breaking limits in education, sports, medical field, arts, entertainment and even in politics, where they are still largely under-represented.

According to the president, he is proud to have worked and associated with some of Nigeria’s brightest women in his cabinet, government and the international community.

Buhari thanked the amazons who had served meritoriously as partners in the progress witnessed on the political, economic and social fronts.

He noted that, against all obstacles, these women in leadership positions had delivered in a society still largely dominated by men.

The president welcomed the contributions of role models and women who had demonstrated that through hardwork, dedication and honesty, greatness can be achieved.

Buhari reiterated the commitment of government to promote gender equality, respect for the rights of women and working conscientiously to remove all barriers that prevent Nigerian women from realising their universal rights.

On the theme of IWD 2023, “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”, Buhari believed that his administration had leveraged on the creation of a ministry dedicated to digital economy.

He said that the action was aimed at promoting the importance of digital skills, innovation and entrepreneurship for the girl-child.

According to Buhari, Nigeria builds on the successes of the digital economy sector, which is the most successful in the diversification of the nation’s economy.

The president added that the Start-up Act had created endless opportunities to Nigerians in the technology space,

Buhari said he believed that women and girls in the country would have access to equal opportunities, live their dreams and contribute immensely to the development of the country. (NAN)